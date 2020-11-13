Police investigating after suspect poured gasoline, tried to set fire to central Toledo duplex with people inside

Residents of the duplex say there were three people inside the duplex at the time of the failed arson attempt.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are and fire are investigating an attempted arson at a central Toledo duplex early Friday morning.

The incident happened at a duplex on the 600 block of Woodland Ave. around 2 a.m.

It was reported that someone got into the duplex, poured gasoline everywhere and tried to light the building on fire before leaving the scene. The fire was a failed attempt.

There were there people inside when this happened. The residents of the duplex say the whole place smells of gasoline.