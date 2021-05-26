Police investigating after 3 young children left alone at home during house fire

A 9-year-old boy was able to get the younger children out safely and flagged someone down outside until fire crews arrived.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A potentially tragic situation was avoided after three young children safely escaped a house fire in east Toledo.

It happened on East Broadway around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The three children were home alone and the fire department is still trying to figure out why, however, a 9-year-old boy is being credited for gathering the two younger children safely out of the house.

According to Toledo Fire & Rescue Department, a 9 year old, 8 year old and 4 year old were alone when the fire started in one of the upstairs bedrooms. The room was so hot it melted a TV and broke a window. The cause appears to be electrical, but it's still under investigation.

The older child was able to get the younger children out safely and flagged someone down outside until fire crews arrived.

Firefighters says it's difficult for children under the age of 10 to process what to do in an emergency so leaving them home alone can be dangerous.

"It doesn't take but a second for something to happen. In this case, an accidental fire," said Pvt. Sterling Rahe, a spokesperson for TFRD. "They had no hand in this happening, but it could've turned out a whole lot worse. Each parent and guardian needs to make an informed decision on how young is too young."

Smoke detectors weren't activated during the fire which is an important reminder to make sure you have one in every bedroom and on every floor and to check them regularly.

Toledo police and Child Protective Services are investigating.