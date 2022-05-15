Police investigating a two-vehicle crash in South Toledo

No injuries have been reported at this time. Glendale Avenue near Fallbrook Road is currently closed due to the accident.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a car crash that occurred on Glendale Avenue near Fallbrook Road in Toledo Sunday morning.

The crash appears to involve two vehicles. Both vehicles have visible damage.

Glendale Avenue is currently blocked off in both directions.

Toledo Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the scene. Police have not confirmed any injuries at this time but have expressed that minor injuries are to be expected.

The crash is currently still under investigation.