Police investigate report of shots fired in north Toledo, victim arrived at hospital for gunshot injury treatment

TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was injured after a shooting was reported in the 2800 block of Stickney Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. 

According to Toledo police, a ShotSpotter alert came in just before 12:30 p.m. and multiple 911 callers also called in that they heard shots fired and one caller saw someone running with a gun.  

Police said one person showed up with a gunshot injury at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. The injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

Police have no victim or suspect information as of Wednesday afternoon and an investigation is underway. 

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. 

