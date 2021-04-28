Police investigate report of shots fired in north Toledo, victim arrived at hospital for gunshot injury treatment

A ShotSpotter alert came in just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, and multiple 911 calls were made.

TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was injured after a shooting was reported in the 2800 block of Stickney Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Toledo police, a ShotSpotter alert came in just before 12:30 p.m. and multiple 911 callers also called in that they heard shots fired and one caller saw someone running with a gun.

Police said one person showed up with a gunshot injury at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. The injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

Police have no victim or suspect information as of Wednesday afternoon and an investigation is underway.