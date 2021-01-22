Police looking for inmate who checked herself out of a Columbus hospital

Kayla Allbaugh claimed she was injured from falling from a balcony at the jail.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for an inmate at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail who checked herself out from the hospital on Tuesday.

According to the Nelsonville Police Department, Kayla Allbaugh was booked into the jail on Jan. 18 after being arrested for her involvement in a narcotics investigation.

On Jan. 19, Allbaugh was seen hanging from a second floor balcony at jail. She then fell and claimed that she was injured.

Police say she was taken to Grant Medical Center by employees at the jail and was left unsupervised at the hospital.

Allbaugh then checked herself out of the hospital, police say.