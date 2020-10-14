Police identify body found in Henry Co.

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — The Henry County Sheriff's Office has identified a body found in McClure on Tuesday.
Around 9:36 a.m., police received a call from a friend of 51-year-old John Roberts from Grand Rapids.
The friend told police that Roberts was at the North Turkeyfoot Wildlife Area located on CR 424 near Road 6-C and that Roberts was suicidal.
Deputies arrived to the wildlife area and found Roberts' truck.
A search of the heavily wooded area was conducted throughout the day by the sheriff's office with help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
At around 4:36 p.m., officials found the body of Roberts along with a handgun in heavy brush.