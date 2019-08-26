DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — The Defiance County Sheriff's Office says the body of the man found in the Maumee River in May has been identified.

Police have identified the body as 27-year-old Jabari Mbwelera of 1527 Spy Run Ave., Fort Wayne.

Police say Mbwelera was reported missing on January 23, 2019.

Police pulled his body from the Maumee River near Sherwood on May 24.

Police are unsure how long he was in the water before being spotted.

Earlier this month, police asked the public for help in identifying the man.

Mbwelera was then identified through the use of DNA by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The case has been turned over to the Fort Wayne Police Department. Anyone with any information regarding Mbwelera should contact them.