TOLEDO, Ohio — Waterville Police on Wednesday released nearly two hours of footage from the July 19 arrest of TARTA General Manager James Gee, who has pleaded not guilty to OVI charges.

A police report says a witness notified police after following a reckless driver who exited US 24 and hit several objects before parking in front of a home in Waterville.

According to court records, Gee was arrested outside his home in Waterville on July 19. The police report says Gee stumbled out of the vehicle and admitted to drinking three beers.

The footage obtained Wednesday shows Gee having trouble doing simple tasks, such as walking and even talking. The police report notes Gee's speech was so slurred at times, officers had to ask him to repeat his answers.

The complete footage is close to two hours long. Officers gave him nearly eight minutes to take 10 steps in a straight line, which he ultimately was unable to do. They also asked him to count and look them straight in the eyes, a task with which he struggled. The written report said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Gee's breath. Gee declined to answer questions and refused to take a breathalyzer.

After about 15 minutes, officers arrested him, took him to the station and proceeded to question him. At the station, the video shows Gee was unable to answer basic questions and appears confused.

WTOL

TARTA released this statement in response:

“TARTA is aware of the OVI charge involving general manager, Jim Gee. The incident occurred on Friday, July 19 and is proceeding through the judicial process. Members of the TARTA Policy and Marketing committee discussed the matter in executive session on Tuesday. TARTA is following its current administrative protocols to address this situation. A meeting of TARTA’s Personnel committee is being scheduled to further discuss the issue. Gee remains an employee of the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority. Due to the pending legal and administrative review, TARTA will have no further comments at this time.”

On Thursday at 3 p.m., TARTA is holding an emergency meeting at the Central Avenue headquarters in regard to Gee's employment. The meeting is open to the public.

Members and the president of the transit unit that represents TARTA workers are extremely upset about the way this is being handled and are calling for Gee's resignation.

“It's a bad message you're sending to the public. It's a bad message that you're sending to people you'd like to vote for you in the future. And the workers just want Mr. Gee to be held to the same standards that another TARTA worker would be,” said Carly Allen, president of Transit Unit Local 697.

Gee's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 15 for a pretrial hearing.