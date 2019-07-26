TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police and the Toledo Fire Investigation Unit found the man they were looking for who was accused of arson.

Police said William Perkins was arrested Monday afternoon and is being held in the Lucas County Jail.

According to court documents, Perkins started a fire on Berkshire Place back in January of 2018. He was just recently charged in relation to the incident. Authorities said he's wanted for aggravated arson.

