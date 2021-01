Toledo Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert on N. Detroit Ave. and W. Central Ave. in central Toledo around 7 p.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a gun shot wound on Saturday evening.

When officers arrived, they found a person laying in the back of a car wash.