TOLEDO, Ohio — A north Toledo man, who was listed as a missing person since Jan. 1, was found dead Monday afternoon.

Police responded to Navarre Avenue and Berry Streets around 3 p.m. after getting reports of a person down. Once crews arrived on the scene, they found 44-year-old Lysander Townsend's body.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department crews also responded to the scene and confirmed the death.

Police are still investigating the incident.