TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the head in a central Toledo home on Tuesday morning.

The man was found in a home on the 1100 block of Buckingham around 7:30 a.m.

WTOL

Police say the man's roommate came home to find the man dead in a chair.

Family members are at the scene along with a heavy police presence.

This is a developing story.