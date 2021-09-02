3-month-old boy found safe in stolen SUV that led to AMBER Alert

The boy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have found a 3-month-old boy safe in an SUV after it was taken from the KinderCare Learning Center on Tamarack Circle.

Police said the boy, Alpha Kamara, and vehicle were found near Ohio Avenue and Hildreth Avenue.

Kamara was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital as a precaution.

Columbus Division of Police Deputy Chief Tim Becker said two young women spotted the vehicle and called police.

A mother was dropping off two children at the daycare and the vehicle was stolen by two men as she was walking into the building with the first child, according to police.

Police have not released additional suspect information.