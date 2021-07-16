Police: Driver crashes into north Toledo apartment, flees the scene

Toledo police are searching for the driver. The front bumper of a Chevy was left behind in the rubble.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for the driver who crashed into a north Toledo apartment and fled the scene early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on the 700 block of Bush St. near Ontario.

A driver crashed into a lower apartment and fled the scene, leaving a gaping hole in the building.

Power has been shut off to the building, which houses six apartments. Everyone was able to stay in their apartments, but a building inspector was called to the scene to see if the apartment that was hit is structurally sound.