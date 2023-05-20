Police descend on west Toledo neighborhood on Saturday evening

Toledo police say a man was shot in the leg multiple times at a home on N. Cove Blvd. Last year, a memorial was held at the home for a 7-month-old shooting victim.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a person was shot on Saturday evening at a home in a west Toledo neighborhood.

A large presence of Toledo police officers and other emergency vehicles descended neighborhood just before 8 p.m.

TPD says a male was shot in the leg multiple times and has non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple police cruisers were gathered on the street and TPD officers were seen entering a house on N. Cove Blvd. just off of Monroe St. near the Jermain Meadow Nature area.

Over the course of the evening, Lucas Canine Care and Control officers also entered the house and removed three dogs.

Police say a large number of people were at the home.

Councilman John Hobbs III was also on the scene of the incident.

Hobbs says he had attended a memorial in the area of a child who was killed and is pleading that the community "not let it be another summer of violence".

Just over a year ago in April 2022, a memorial was held at the home for Desire Hughes, the 7-month-old girl who was killed after being shot days before.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest information as it becomes available.

