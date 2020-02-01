OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa County early Thursday morning.

The crash happened on W. Toussaint East Road just west of Leutz Road in Carroll Township just after midnight.

Police say Catherine Moyer, 25, of Oak Harbor was driving a Dodge Durango westbound on W. Toussaint East Road when passenger Eric Robertson, 26, of Oak Harbor grabbed her hand off the wheel.

The vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit two farm field embankments, causing the vehicle to go airborne and overturn on the roadway.

Police say the vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road again, hit a ditch and finally came to rest on its right side in a farm field.

Moyer suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital. Robertson suffered minor injuries and refused medical transport at the scene.

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.