Michigan authorities chase stolen U-Haul to Toledo early Monday

Monroe County sheriff's deputies used Stop Sticks to puncture the truck's tires before the chase ended in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The driver of a stolen U-Haul truck led police on a chase from Wayne County, Michigan, to Toledo early Monday morning.

According to a report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the incident began when authorities in Brownstown, Mich., began chasing the truck, which was pulling a trailer, around 2 a.m..

The chase led south on I-75 through Monroe County, where that county's sheriff's deputies successfully deployed Stop Sticks that punctured a tire on the trailer near Nadeau Road, according to the report. Authorities deployed more Stop Sticks along the interstate at Luna Pier Road, which punctured the tires of the truck, the report said.

The chase continued across the state line into Toledo, where the driver stopped just north of Alexis Road and was taken into custody, authorities said.

The suspect, whose name police did not release, is a 25-year-old Detroit man, according to the report from Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken Monday to the Lucas County jail pending extradition to Michigan, the report said.

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.