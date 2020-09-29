Police catch west Toledo 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect a block away scene of crime

Police patrolling the area spotted the armed suspect running away from the store.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Quick work by the Toledo police enabled them to catch a west Toledo 7-Eleven robbery suspect just a block away from the scene of the crime.

The robbery happened Monday night at the 7-Eleven on Lewis and Eleanor.

A TPD detective says the suspect walked into the store wearing a mask and holding a gun, demanding cash from the register.

When he ran out the door, he was spotted by police officers who were patrolling the area.

Police chased the armed suspect on foot and caught him on top of a neighbor's garage roof about a block away from the store on Bellavista and Eleanor.

Police were able to recover the money the suspect took from the store as well as the handgun used in the robbery.