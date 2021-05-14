Police: Body believed to be missing woman from Georgia found in pond near Levis Commons

Officials say the car had a Georgia license plate and the body is believed to be a missing woman from Georgia. They believe the body has been there since December.

City of Perrysburg Fire and Police Crews are responding to a call at 1 Michael Owens Way in Perrysburg of what appears to be a submerged vehicle in the pond near OI Headquarters. Toledo Dive Crews were called in to assist City of Perrysburg Crews. At this time, we have confirmed that a vehicle with a Georgia license plate was found submerged in the pond. One body was found in the car by Toledo Dive Crews. The event is still under investigation. We will provide more updates as more information becomes available.