Police arrest suspect in south Toledo after lengthy vehicle pursuit

During the pursuit, police say the suspect threw a handgun and a couple of magazines out of the vehicle.

A suspect is in custody after leading police on a chase and crashing his car into a residence in south Toledo on Tuesday.

The TPD Gang Task Force attempted to stop a vehicle on Dorr and Bell, driven by 20-year-old Keonn Bryant.

Police say Bryant failed to stop and led police on a lengthy pursuit.

During the pursuit, police say Bryant threw a handgun and a couple of magazines out of the vehicle and Rockcress and Steeplebush.

Bryant then fled the vehicle without putting it in park, causing the vehicle to crash into a residence in the 1100 block of Steeplebush. Police say minimal damage was done to the home.

After a short foot pursuit, police were able to apprehend Bryant.