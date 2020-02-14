TOLEDO, Ohio — There's currently heavy police presence on Woodstock near Nebraska Ave. in central Toledo.
Police have made WTOL 11 crews move back from the scene.
Several officers reportedly have their guns drawn.
A lockdown has been placed on fire station 16 and the nearby fire stations due to the police activity in that area.
This is a developing story will be updated as more details are available on-air and online.
