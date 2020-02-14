TOLEDO, Ohio — There's currently heavy police presence on Woodstock near Nebraska Ave. in central Toledo.

Police have made WTOL 11 crews move back from the scene.

Several officers reportedly have their guns drawn.

A lockdown has been placed on fire station 16 and the nearby fire stations due to the police activity in that area.

wtol

This is a developing story will be updated as more details are available on-air and online.

RELATED: Police: Men hid in woman's car, assaulted her while she was driving

RELATED: Police arrest suspect who set fire to Burger King bathroom with accelerant

RELATED: Baby Doe parents indicted on several charges in case of two dead infants