Columbus police searching for missing 70-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a missing 70-year-old man that did not return home Tuesday.

Police said Michael Burkholder went to pick up his truck Tuesday and was separated from the person following him. It happened in Columbus on Clarfield Avenue.

Burkholder is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has white hair and brown eyes.

Police said Burkholder suffers from dementia and high blood pressure and needs his medication.