Officers were called to the Walmart in London just after 9:30 p.m. on a report of the girls leaving the store with stolen merchandise.

MADISON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Five girls, who are 12 to 14 years old, have been arrested after London police said they led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle Saturday night in Madison County.

An officer noticed a black BMV SUV on Lafayette Street and it matched the description of the vehicle the girls were said to be in.

Police said the girls drove away and traveled west on US-42 to South Charleston, turned onto SR-41 to South Solon, then headed east on State Route 323.

Officers were able to finally stop the vehicle on State Route 323 and the girls were taken into custody without incident.

Police said the SUV was driven at speeds between 65 and 85 MPH during the chase.

The SUV was stolen from the Columbus area, according to police.

Police said three of the girls are reported to have run away from the Columbus area and one of them was wanted on various other felonies.

The girls were taken to the Central Ohio Youth Center and charged with theft and receiving stolen property offenses.