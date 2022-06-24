Police: 5 juveniles arrested after chase involving 2 stolen Kias in Columbus

A car chase began just before 12:30 a.m. on Desden Street and Manchester Avenue, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five juveniles were arrested in east Columbus early Friday morning after a police chase involving two stolen vehicles.

A car chase began just before 12:30 a.m. on Dresden Street and Manchester Avenue in the North Linden neighborhood, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The chase ended on Interstate 270 southbound at East Livingston Avenue on the city's east side around 12:50 a.m. The juveniles then fled on foot and were arrested less than 10 minutes later, police said.

Both vehicles involved in the chase were Kias, according to police.

It is unclear at this time where the vehicles were stolen from and if the juveniles will face any charges.