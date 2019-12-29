TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting on Middlesex Drive in west Toledo.

Toledo Police confirm that three people have been shot and have been taken to the hospital.

Police say the public is not in harm's way.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.

WTOL

There is no details at this time on a suspect in the shooting except to say there may be more than one.

