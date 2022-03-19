Fremont police: 22-year-old dead after accidental shooting

Police say they believe alcohol may have played a part in the circumstances surrounding the man's death.

FREMONT, Ohio — A 22-year-old Fremont man is did after what police are calling an accidental shooting early on Friday morning.

Fremont police say they were called to a home on the 1200 block of Sycamore St. just before 3 a.m. after a 911 caller requested help with an accidental shooting.

When they got there, they found 22-year-old Brett Lewis suffering from an apparent gun shot.

Lewis died from his injuries at the home.

Police say alcohol may have played a part in the circumstances surrounding his death.