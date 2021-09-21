Police: 2 teens killed, 2 seriously injured in Lenawee Co. crash

Police say there were four 17-year-old males in the vehicle.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Two teens were killed and two more were seriously injured after a crash in Lenawee County on Monday evening.

The single-vehicle crash happened on North Adrian Highway north of M-52 around 8:04 p.m.

The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police investigated the crash and determined an SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed going south on N. Adrian Highway.

Police say the vehicle went off the road, hit a large boulder in the front yard of a home, overturned several times and came to a stop about 20 feet into a section of woods.

Police say there were four 17-year-old males in the vehicle: the backseat passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, the driver was flown by air ambulance to St. Vincent's with life-threatening injuries and the front seat passenger was taken to the U of M hospital by ambulance for serious injuries.

All four teens involved in the crash are seniors in the Clinton Community Schools district. Counselors and a pastor are available to all students in need of assistance.

"It truly breaks my heart to have to share this news and the district extends its deepest sympathy, prayers and condolences to the affected families," Superintendent James Cracraft said in a letter to district families.

N. Adrian Highway was shut down for about six hours while troopers investigated the crash. Personnel from the Lenawee Co. Sheriff's Office, the Clinton Fire Department, the Raisin Twp. Fire Department and the Tecumseh Fire Department assisted MSP at the scene.