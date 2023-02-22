Police: Husband, wife killed in south Columbus murder-suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 55-year-old man and his 57-year-old wife were found dead inside a home in south Columbus Wednesday. The Columbus Division of Police is investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.
Officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Parsons Avenue just after 9:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Family members told police that they received a call about Edward Sluder killing his wife, Marion, and planning to take his own life.
When officers arrived at the house, they found Edward and Marion dead inside. Additional details surrounding the case were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4739 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).