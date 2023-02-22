Police: Husband, wife killed in south Columbus murder-suicide

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 3600 block of Parsons Avenue, just south of Williams Road, around 9:40 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 55-year-old man and his 57-year-old wife were found dead inside a home in south Columbus Wednesday. The Columbus Division of Police is investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Parsons Avenue just after 9:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Family members told police that they received a call about Edward Sluder killing his wife, Marion, and planning to take his own life.

When officers arrived at the house, they found Edward and Marion dead inside. Additional details surrounding the case were not immediately available.