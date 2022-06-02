Point Place woman woken up at 2:30 a.m. when car crashes into her living room

Joanne Smith was sleeping on her couch when a car crashed through the wall. She says she's lucky to be alive.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Point Place woman quite the shock in the overnight hours on Sunday.

Joanne Smith says she was sleeping on her couch in the living room around 2:30 a.m. when a car crashed through the wall.

Joanne believes the car was coming from a bar in the neighborhood when it took a turn down the dead-end street, heading straight for her home.

Tracks in the snow show the path the car took before it hit the house. Bricks and window litter the yard.

Joanne’s son was also home at the time of the crash.

“I yelled out for him. He came out thinking somebody had broken into the house and looked and saw that the house was laying on top of me,” said Joanne. “I can't believe I wasn't hurt. Considering the fact that I literally could have reached out and touched his vehicle. Whoever wakes up and thinks they're going to have a car in their living room?"

Joanne says now that her loved ones are safe, she’s working on figuring out what to do next.

As for the driver, Joanne says he attempted to drive away but the police got there in time to subdue him.