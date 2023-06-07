Point Place tornado update: City to conduct final round of brush, debris cleanup

Beginning July 17, city crews will clear and pick up debris throughout Point Place, which sustained damage during an EF-2 tornado on June 15.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of the Point Place tornado, which aired on July 6, 2023.



The city of Toledo is conducting a final round of tornado debris cleanup, beginning just slightly over a month after an EF-2 tornado touched down in Point Place, damaging buildings, uprooting trees and downing powerlines across the area.

In an announcement, city officials said the final collection event, called "Point Place Tornado Brush & Blight Blitz", will begin the week of July 17 and last through Friday, July 21, and will include opportunities for bulk item pickups.

According to officials, residents should leave items for pickup at their curb. For free bulky item pickups, such as furniture and appliances, residents should call Republic Service at 419-936-2511.

The official cleanup schedule is as follows:

Monday

Ottawa River Road will close for construction. A mini0roundabout will be added to the intersection of 108th and Ottawa River Roads.

Tuesday

City crews will clear debris on Ottawa River Road and move into neighborhoods.

Wednesday

Republic Service will complete regularly scheduled trash & recycling collection. City crews will continue brush clean up throughout the neighborhoods.

Thursday

Republic Service will collect any scheduled bulk pickups, while city crews clean up brush in neighborhoods.

Friday

City crews do a final sweep of neighborhoods.

For disposal of items after Friday, July 21, click here.

The Point Place tornado was one of 11 other tornadoes that touched down in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan on June 15. The event also sparked concerns because National Weather Service tornado warnings were not issued until after the touchdown of the EF-2 Point Place tornado; additionally, some said they did not hear Lucas County EMA outdoor warning sirens at the time of the storm, prompting testing.