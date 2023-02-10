Relief fund available for victims of Point Place tornado

Area churches have been collecting donations since mid-June and now, they are ready to help their neighbors in need.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Neighbors impacted by the June tornado that hit parts of Point Place have a chance to apply for some new financial assistance.

Area churches have been collecting donations since mid-June and now, they are ready to help their neighbors in need.

"The Point Place Tornado Relief Fund is now taking applications for grants of $500-1,000 to aid Point-area residents in recovery from last June's tornado damages," said Jeff Bunke, a pastor at Messiah Lutheran Church in Toledo." Applications are available at the Friendship Park Community Center, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or from the Point Place churches, who spearheaded the fund drive. All contributions will still be gratefully received and may be directed to Lutheran Social Services of northwest Ohio."

Toledo City Council member Theresa Morris said many residents have struggled with insurance companies and high deductibles and the relief fund will hopefully help those in need.

"People are still rebuilding and the process of rebuilding can take some time," said Morris, who represents District 6, which includes Point Place. "There are a lot of people out there who still have financial needs and trying to navigate the insurance system and trying to meet those deductibles and so we are rebuilding but it's a slow process."

Wendy Halterman said her car was damaged by the hail, but the dents were barely noticeable.

She said her insurance company notified her that they would be totaling her vehicle because of how much it would cost to repair it. They gave her the option to buy it back or they would keep it. Halterman said the car runs fine and she loves it, so she bought it back.

Morris said anyone who is struggling with insurance should file a complaint properly.

"The most important thing that I can tell people is that if you are having difficulty, make a complaint with the Ohio Department of Insurance," she said. "We tried to do some awareness to make sure people knew that and the last time Lucas County Commissioner Lisa Sobecki and I checked, there were only four complaints and I believe that there are probably more people who are still struggling."