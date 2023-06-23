Point Place residents resilient as cleanup from tornado damage enters 2nd weekend

"To go through this stuff and have to deal with this, be in good spirits still, keep trucking through, I mean, I give it to 'em," roofer Don Kerr said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — As rain fell in Point Place Friday, people are still reeling from the devastation of the tornado on June 15. With WTOL 11 calling Sunday an ALERT DAY, they're the forecasted thunderstorms pale in comparison to the severity of the weather that tore through the region last week.

"We got rain today," Garrett Lee, the owner We didn't have rain for awhile, and now it's dripping in," said Garrett Lee, owner of Garrus Inc. in Point Place, said. "The plaster below is starting to fall down."

Lee had a roofer come by Friday to add extra tarping to the roof of his building after it was exposed by the tornado.

"It's like taking a contractor garbage bag and putting it on top of your house and hoping for the best," Don Kerr, who works for Roof Ohio and has repaired several rooftops since the tornado struck last week, said. "It's going to work for a little bit and then it's not."

As Point Place and other affected areas head into their second weekend of recovery, the residents' resilience is becoming more and more apparent.

"To go through this stuff and have to deal with this, be in good spirits still, keep trucking through, I mean, I give it to 'em. I give them props for it," Kerr said. "There are some strong people here, that's for sure."

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.