x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

Plowing crew reports hearing multiple gunshots in Point Place

John Kilerty, 30, told officers he and his coworkers were plowing a parking lot on the 3700 block of Manhattan Boulevard when he heard the gunshots.
Credit: WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — A plowing crew clearing out the streets early Tuesday morning called the police after hearing multiple gunshots in Point Place.

John Kilerty, 30, told officers he and his coworkers were plowing a parking lot on the 3700 block of Manhattan Boulevard when he heard the gunshots. 

Kilerty said he saw a red laser pointed in his directions before he heard more gunshots, according to police records. 

Police say Kilerty reported also seeing an unknown suspect run into a nearby apartment building. 

An unoccupied car was struck by multiple rounds during the incident, according to police.

RELATED: Point Place residents upset, stuck at home while waiting for street to be plowed

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE ON WTOL:

Crews fighting vacant house fire in Point Place

Food flight: BGSU student, Kelleys Island native pilots weekly food delivery to neighbors

Toledoans hoping for more answers at gun violence press conference Wednesday