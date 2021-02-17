Plowing crew reports hearing multiple gunshots in Point Place

John Kilerty, 30, told officers he and his coworkers were plowing a parking lot on the 3700 block of Manhattan Boulevard when he heard the gunshots.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A plowing crew clearing out the streets early Tuesday morning called the police after hearing multiple gunshots in Point Place.

Kilerty said he saw a red laser pointed in his directions before he heard more gunshots, according to police records.

Police say Kilerty reported also seeing an unknown suspect run into a nearby apartment building.

An unoccupied car was struck by multiple rounds during the incident, according to police.

