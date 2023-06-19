Point Place residents react to days without power since Thursday's storms, tornado

An EF-2 tornado touched down in Point Place on Thursday, causing massive amounts of damage an knocking out power for thousands of residents.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Edison crews have been working to restore power to those in Point Place who have been in the dark since Thursday's storms caused an EF-2 tornado to pass through the area.

John Bergan, who lives on 282nd Street in Point Place, described the storm's impact minutes before it knocked out power.

"We're sitting there watching it rain, and then all of the sudden branches start flying by, and shingles everywhere," Bergan, who was without power for three days, said.

And then, "everything went black," Jane Church, who also lives on 282nd Street and is still without power, said.

Point Place residents have now been multiple days without power.

"[It] went the rest of Thursday, into Friday, all the way into Sunday afternoon without power," Bergan said.

Bergan even bought a generator due to the circumstances.

"I purchased a generator so we were able to at least have a light and our refrigerator, but by that time most of our food spoiled," he said.

Church, still without power as of Monday afternoon, said she is sleeping on her daughter's couch for the time being.

"I'm sleeping on a couch, let's put it that way," laughed Church.

Common necessities like electric stoves and microwaves were unusable, forcing people to make do.

"My wife said, "Oh, we can make hamburgers on the grill. I said, 'yes we can,'" Bergan said. "That's about the only thing we can do. We ate a lot of cereal trying to use the milk up."

When Bergan's power came back on Sunday evening, it was followed by a sigh of relief.

Church, however, said she doesn't know when her power will return because her building riser was damaged in the storm. It falls on her dime to fix it, not Toledo Edison's, she said.