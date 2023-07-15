Point Place continues recovery one month after tornado

Multiple tornadoes tore through northwest Ohio on June 15. Point Place was a community that saw some of the most severe damages.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Saturday marks exactly one month since an EF-2 tornado caused chaos and destruction in Point Place. While there were no reported injuries, the community has been recovering from the property damages ever since.

Near the intersection of Suder Avenue and Ottawa River Road, sat a building at 4805 Suder Avenue which housed the Pucci Pet Styling Boutique and ProMedica Labs. That building was destroyed.

Kendrick Mosley, who has been a phlebotomist for nearly 12 years, said he had just closed up the lab shop a few hours before the tornado touched down.

"We didn't see this coming and so there's no real way to prepare for it," Mosley said. "I would not have known what I would have been able to do, driving or just walking by."

He's worked in Point Place for four years, and the location is now a slab. Residents like William Greene are still dealing with a lot of loss due to the storm.

"Took out my central air, fence, damaged my house roof, damaged my garage roof, damaged my garage door," Greene said.

Mosley lives about 15 minutes from the building he used to work at. But since the building he used to work in is still ravaged from the tornado, he said he appreciates how Point Place residents who worked with him have been looking out for him.

"Feels really good, you know, a little rockstar-ish," Mosley said. "People contacting my family members, people are contacting my wife, people calling different facilities and trying to hunt me down."

It's an example of how the Point Place community takes care of one another.