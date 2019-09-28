TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot in Point Place early Saturday morning.

This happened around 1:30 a.m. in Manhattan Manor Apartments on East Manhattan Boulevard.

According to police, the victim's injuries were non-life threatening and that person is recovering in the hospital.

Police are still searching for the gunmen. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

