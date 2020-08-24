Residents safe after flames engulf Point Place home

Washington Twp. fire crews responded to the blaze shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday. The fire was smoldering by 9 p.m. and everyone inside the house was reported safe.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday on the 5200 block of Belpre Drive, near the intersection of Torgler Ave. in Point Place.

The Washington Twp. Fire Department was aided by Toledo Fire & Rescue and Washington Twp. police, as the heat and humidity required extra crews to safely fight the fire. Around 9 p.m., the fire was smoldering with no visible flames, only smoke.

According to crews on the scene, the occupants of the residence and their pets escaped safely, with no reported injuries involved in the incident. The house sustained heavy damage.