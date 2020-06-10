Tiffin artist celebrates 5 years of artistry in the community

Ryan Poignon opened his own art studio and gallery, The Poignon Project, five years ago at a Perry Street location, just outside of downtown Tiffin.

TIFFIN, Ohio — We know the city of Toledo is known in the art world by many for our hand-crafted glass and art museum, but what about Tiffin?

One Tiffin-based artist is currently celebrating five years of artistry in his community.

Ryan Poignon opened his own art studio and gallery, The Poignon Project, five years ago at a Perry Street location, just outside of downtown Tiffin.

He wanted his own space to create his artwork and showcase it for sale.

He said it was a big risk at the time, but thanks to the support of the Tiffin community, his gallery has become a profitable venture for him, particularly at Christmas time when he hand blows original glass ornaments.

"There was definitely my doubts in the first year, it was definitely slow. But over the past five years, everything has substantially grown and even the community coming together to support a project like this," Poignon said.

Ryan said he is now ready to confidently focus on the next five years of his business by helping other artists in the area.

He has helped launch the Tiffin Artist Market to help other artists showcase and sell their work.

He also wants to move on to bigger public projects to help beautify the Tiffin community even more.

RELATED VIDEO:

"Through the process of creating creative spaces and opportunities for artists, we'll be able to bring into Tiffin art sculptures, murals and more artists markets." said Poignon

The Poignon Project will celebrate their 5 year anniversary on Thursday, October 8th from 1-5 at the art studio, and then move the celebration to Tiffin Brewery from 5 to 10