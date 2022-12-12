x
'Plow Chick A Plow Wow' among winning names for Ohio Turnpike plows

Turnpike officials announced the winners who will be receiving a gift card and the satisfaction of having their name idea sprawled across a snow-clearing vehicle.
Credit: Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When coming across one of Ohio Turnpike's plows on a snow-covered road this winter season, you'll likely see a unique name etched into the plow.

Eight plows were given names as part of the turnpike's annual plow-naming contest. On Friday, turnpike officials announced the winners who will be receiving a $100 gift card and the satisfaction of having their name idea sprawled across a snow-clearing vehicle.

One plow in each of the turnpike's eight garages will be named with a winning entry.

This year's winners are: 

Ctrl-Salt-Delete

Blizzard Wizzard

Plow Chicka Plow Wow

You're Killin' Me Squalls

The Big LePlowski

The Blizzard of Oz

Ohio Thaw Enforcement

Cleopathtra

The contest, which launched in October, coincided with the Ohio Turnpike's snow and ice safety inspection of snowplow trucks and equipment.

Some of last year's winners included: Snow Force One, Darth Blader, Plowy McPlowface, Snow More Mr. Ice Guy, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi, O-H Snow U Didn't, Sir Plows-A-Lot and Ah Push It... Push It Real Good

