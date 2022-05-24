Plans underway for multi-million dollar remodel of Schneider Soccer Complex

"We want to improve it to the point where we can start inviting teams from out of town and have a field that Toledo can be proud of."

TOLEDO, Ohio — The City of Toledo Parks and Services held a public discussion Tuesday about the plans to renovate the Schneider Soccer Complex in south Toledo.

This allowed an opportunity for the public to address any concerns or any idea changes before the city finalizes the designs by the end of this fall.

The park's estimated budget for "Phase One" of the remodel is about $3 million, and they are about two-thirds of the way there with its funding. Funding comes through several grants the city has applied for and the American Recovery Plan.

"This is the only soccer facility in Toledo, and we want to improve it to the point where we can start inviting teams from out of town and have a field that Toledo can be proud of," Toledo Director of Parks and Services Joe Fausnaugh said.

Changes made during Phase One will include the demolition of the old ODOT facility on S. Detroit Avenue and replacing that area with a larger parking lot with the goal of being able to hold larger events. They will also move the entrance to the park from Schneider Road to S. Detroit Avenue and then demolish the current parking lot.

There are also plans to create a green stormwater infrastructure to filter runoff from the parking lots and the field and two concrete mini-pitch soccer fields.

Fausnaugh said the city had asked those who used the field to keep track of the groups of people utilizing it to see if this was something worth investing in. He said the field has served every zip code in the Toledo area.

They anticipate renovations for the field to begin in the spring of 2023, and a goal to have Phase One complete by fall of that year.

The city has a vision for more renovations in the future that will include three artificial turf fields, five renovated grass fields, a playground, several open-air shelters and a perimeter loop walking trail that will be an estimated cost of $8.5 million. There is not a timeline right now for the full build plan until they can establish more funding.