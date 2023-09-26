Local Planet Fitness locations offering free access to gyms for all factory members

The six area locations are opening their doors to factory workers in response to the, "communities affected by factory strikes."

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six local Planet Fitness locations are opening their doors to all factory workers in response to the ongoing strikes in Toledo, specifically the ongoing United Auto Workers strike against the Big 3.

Any factory employee from any industry wanting to exercise beginning midnight Friday, Sept. 29 through close of business on Sunday, Oct. 1 can visit the six locations in the Toledo area.

Participating gyms include two in Toledo on Glendale Avenue and Laskey Road, as well as locations in Holland, Maumee, Perrysburg and Sylvania. Anyone interested in taking advantage of a free workout must provide a photo I.D. and an employee I.D.

“The support from our local communities is the reason we succeed,” said Bryan Rief, Planet Fitness franchisee and CEO of EPIC Fitness Group. “With all that is going on in our areas, especially Toledo, this is an opportunity for us to give back during these challenging times. Exercise, including walking, jogging and cycling have been proven to reduce anxiety, depression and negative moods. We hope people will take advantage and stop by Planet Fitness for a little stress relief this weekend.”

Planet Fitness said that visitors will have no obligation to join the gym to take advantage of the free sessions.

