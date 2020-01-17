OAKWOOD, Ohio — A fixed-wing single-engine airplane crashed in Paulding County on Friday.

The incident occurred in a plowed field in Oakwood, Ohio, on the east side of Road 163 around 3:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the aircraft had just taken off from a privately owned grass runway several hundred feet west of the crash site.

Dustin A. Dobbelaere, 35, from Defiance, was piloting the 1980 Piel Emeraude Model CP-301 aircraft when it crashed. He was the only one on board at the time.

Dobbelaere was transported via life flight to a hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. His medical condition is unknown.

Deputies are working with investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board, Oakwood Fire and EMS, Paulding EMS and Paulding County Emergency Management Agency.

This accident remains under investigation.

