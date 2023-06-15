The newborn was found in the back of a garbage truck on Bluestem Lane Thursday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLAIN CITY, Ohio — The body of a deceased infant was found in a garbage truck in Plain City on Thursday.

The Plain City Division of Police said officers received a call from the village's waste company around 2:20 p.m. that workers found what they believed to be a human body.

Officers responded to Bluestem Lane and found an infant in the back of the garbage truck.

Police said the infant appeared to be a full-term newborn from zero to one month of age. The infant was pronounced dead at 2:33 p.m.

The infant is being taken to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner's Office where an autopsy will be performed on Friday.

Officials expect a preliminary cause of death will be determined on Friday and more details will be released then. The full results of the autopsy will not be known for several weeks.

Danielle Steagall said she moved to the neighborhood of Bluestem Lane in Plain City with her family a couple years ago, and never imagined something like this could happen there.

"Absolutely heartbreaking, really makes you want to hold your babies closer,” Steagall said.

Steagall said she and her neighbors were shocked when they learned why the police were in their neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

"There was somebody in the neighborhood that said they heard a scream from the waste management employee,” Steagall said.

Steagall said it’s a family-oriented neighborhood and community, with parents typically outside playing with their kids.

"A lot of the neighborhood has been interviewed by police. They've gone door to door to find out if we've seen any people walking by that were pregnant lately or just had a baby recently,” Steagall said.

"It could've been anybody that maybe traveled to the neighborhood, known of our neighborhood,” Steagall said.