The piglet was taken to the Ross County Humane Society, where they decided to name it “Pearl Pancetta.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A piglet who fell from a vehicle on U.S. Route 35 in Ross County is now safe after being rescued by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers earlier this week.

Body camera footage shows troopers capturing the piglet who was hiding out in a grassy area off the roadway. They then moved it to the back of their cruiser, wrapping it in one of their jackets.

The shelter wrote in a Facebook post that Pearl appears to have some road rash, but no serious injuries.

“She is currently crashing at an employee’s house who wanted to keep her but the husband said no to a 600lb pet. We suggested divorce but it’s just not an option,” the post read.

Pearl is expected to go to live with other pigs soon. The shelter specified in the post that she will be moved to a place, “where she will live out her life and not become pancetta.”

