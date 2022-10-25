Pictures: Car crashes into Cleveland apartment building

The accident happened just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

CLEVELAND — Several units of the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a car into a building on Forestdale Avenue Tuesday morning.

In a Tweet, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, CLE Firefighters-L93 said, "Car crashed into building. Victims trapped. Cleveland firefighters are working 2300 block Forestdale."

In the below pictures, you can see a black four-door vehicle deep into a ground-floor apartment, directly below a balcony. At least one female was transported from the scene, though her condition is not known.

Further details about the crash, including how it happened, were not immediately released. Stick with 3News for updates on the story as they become available.

