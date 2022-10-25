Pictures: Car crashes into Cleveland apartment building

CLEVELAND — Several units of the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a car into a building on Forestdale Avenue Tuesday morning.
In a Tweet, just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, CLE Firefighters-L93 said, "Car crashed into building. Victims trapped. Cleveland firefighters are working 2300 block Forestdale."
In the below pictures, you can see a black four-door vehicle deep into a ground-floor apartment, directly below a balcony. At least one female was transported from the scene, though her condition is not known.
Further details about the crash, including how it happened, were not immediately released. Stick with 3News for updates on the story as they become available.
PHOTOS: Car crashes into Cleveland apartment
MORE HEADLINES:
- Where to see the coolest Halloween decorations in Northeast Ohio this year
- Auto shop explosion leads to fire, partial building collapse on Cleveland's East Side
- Cleveland: Man killed in house fire on Grayton Road
- FORECAST | Another warm fall day
- Cleveland City Council approves $17 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for lead safety programs
- After Cleveland fishing cheating scandal, Lake Erie tournaments to utilize metal detection device
- Development projects in Cleveland's MidTown aim to bring energy, business, and housing opportunities to the neighborhood
- Respiratory virus season is nothing to sneeze about
- Harlem Globetrotters return to Cleveland in December
- University Hospitals lab expansion critical move for future of cancer care
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame launches program for low-income families
- Cleveland Metroparks Zoo to celebrate baby gorilla Kayembe's first birthday
- Want to work at Cleveland Clinic? Find out how to attend its career expo
- Downward spiral: Cleveland Browns fall to 2-5 with 23-20 loss to Baltimore Ravens