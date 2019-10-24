Schools, businesses, hospitals and the Wood County Sheriff's office are experiencing phone outages Thursday morning.

Rossford, Bedford and Springfield Schools, as well as Saint Joseph School in Sylvania have all said on social media that their phone lines are down.

Perrysburg Schools also emailed WTOL and said the school cannot receive calls. Toledo Public Schools say some of their buildings have been impacted, but are unsure of the extent at this time.

The outage is also affecting ProMedica Toledo Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

"We are currently experiencing a phone outage that is impacting us system-wide. We apologize for any inconvenience this causes our patients and visitors as we await a resolution. Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should visit the nearest emergency center. We thank you for your continued patience at this time," ProMedica said on their Facebook page.

St. Luke's Hospital - Maumee The phones are currently out at St Luke's hospital. We cannot receive any incoming calls. We are working to repair this. Thank you for your patience.

Hospice of Northwest Ohio's phone service is down as well, and they say they are attempting to reach all of their home care patients via cell phone for the time being.

Bedford Schools said phone service is down in much of their area, and Saint Joseph's says it's a problem with Buckeye.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office also says its administration office's phone lines are down.

This is not affecting 911. Anyone who needs to contact the Wood County Sheriff's Office should call 419-354-0441.

It is unclear what the issue is or when service will be restored.