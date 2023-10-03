Phoenix Theaters celebrates opening in North Towne Mall; locals hopeful it's sign of things to come

North Towne Mall is still littered with empty storefronts, but the theater's opening is a potential catalyst to help the mall rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Defiance's North Towne Mall opened its new Phoenix Theaters Thursday and owner Cory Jacobson there was a record attendance.

"We have had more people here in an hour and a half since we've opened than they had for the entire weekend last year," Jacobson said.

Phoenix Theaters is doing something other theaters are struggling with: getting people to go to the movies.

For Jennifer Dunson, she had the opportunity take her son, Logan, to a fun time at the movies. It was an opportunity she may not have had.

"I work third shift. I ended up taking a vacation day so we could actually make it to the movie. I didn't have to worry about going to work," Dunson said.

After hearing that positive review, Jacobson and Jordan Hohman, executive in charge of project development for Phoenix Theaters, beamed with pride.

"That's the kind of thing you do for a baseball game, not a movie theater. But, you know what, I'm flattered. I'm thrilled," Jacobson said.

He's not the only one thrilled by the theater's positive reception. Jack Johnson, the owner of fellow North Towne Mall business Hawks Clothing Store, said the mall isn't the only place to benefit from the crowds the theater attracted.

"This is definitely what Defiance needs," Johnson said. "Not everyone wants to deal with the crowds at Franklin Park. It's easy shopping here."

The theater's opening is a potential catalyst to help the mall rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, Hohman said. North Towne Mall is still littered with empty storefronts. Phoenix Theaters refurbished the theater that had been closed since June.

"We want to see people coming from the west side of Toledo, from the Fallen Timbers area, as well as Fort Wayne, Indiana," Hohman said.

Johnson said he's been in the mall since it opened nearly 40 years ago. He's seen stores come and go and believes the movies will push new life into the mall.

"It's going to draw all kinds of people back to this part of the world," Johnson said.