Phillips' boys remembered and honored at their church, Vida Church International

TOLEDO, Ohio — A church family is in mourning as they remember the lives of Ahmir and Gabriel Phillips, who were shot and killed on Friday evening at Byrneport Apartments in south Toledo.

"They were the kindest and biggest heart children I had ever met," said Chaz D. Boes, Vida Church International Pastor and Bishop.

Vida Church International spent Sunday's service remembering two of their youngest members and praying for a third as he fights for his life.

Ahmir, Ashton, and Gabriel Phillips would occasionally attend church with their mother and aunts.

"They've celebrated several holidays with us, baptisms, dedications. So we saw them on multiple occasions," said Pastor Boes.

The Vida Church family has mixed emotions right now according to the pastor. Shock, sadness, devastation and anger are just some of them.

He says they are all remembering time spent with the little boys.

"So many were just at the Halloween party, passing out candy to them. We were all complimenting their little costumes," said Boes.

The pastor says he wants to grieve but he can't, not while one child is still fighting.

So, he and the church are helping with any basic needs the family is facing right now.

"The family has to eat. This was very unexpected for them and they have to make sure they have gas to make sure they can go back and fourth. So, we've been helping with some of those short term objects right now," he said.

The church is also planning to help the family with the funeral process.