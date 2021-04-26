BGSU receives largest gift in university history - $27M to support student scholarships

The philanthropic Bowen Thompson family to date has given Bowling Green State University $46.9M, making them the largest donors in the school's history.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Hundreds of students at Bowling Green State University have benefited from the philanthropic actions of a Michigan couple, and the legacy of Robert and Ellen (Bowen) Thompson endures with the largest gift in the university's history.

The $27 million gift to expand the Thompson Working Families Scholarship and other scholarship programs at the university was received in 2020, according to a news release from BGSU on Monday.

The university said that since 1981, 1,093 students have received Thompson scholarships, with funding totaling $6.5 million for Working Families Scholarships and $10.4 million for President’s Leadership Academy Scholarships.

The $27 million gift is to provide thousands of future students with greater access to a BGSU education through scholarships that support "those from working families, military backgrounds and high-potential students who have significant financial need."

The university said the most recent gift from Bob and Ellen Thompson also makes them BGSU’s largest and most generous philanthropists to date with lifetime giving now totaling $46.9 million. The Thompsons both hold honorary doctorates from BGSU.

“We are exceptionally grateful for the continued generosity of alumni Bob and Ellen Thompson, who have been incredible supporters of BGSU for decades,” said BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers. “They have made an immeasurable impact on hundreds of BGSU students, and with this unprecedented gift, we will be positioned to ensure a BGSU education is accessible and affordable for many deserving students.”

The Thompsons, as part of their commitment to changing lives through education, have also invested more than $125 million to provide nine rent-free, nonprofit, public charter schools in the city of Detroit. Today more than 4,600 students attend these Thompson schools.

In 2011 the Thompsons established the Working Families Scholarship Program. It was Ellen’s idea to help what she termed as “working families." She realized from working with universities there appeared to be a gap in financial support for students. Students from working families, of limited means, had little or no outside financial support.

Foundation CEO John Cleary started working with four universities - Bowling Green State University, Saginaw Valley State University, Grand Valley State University, and Michigan Technological University. After several revisions, a contract agreement was worked out to support students of working families of limited means.

The students who receive the Thompson Working Families Scholarships must maintain a specified grade point average and commit to community service hours. The universities agree to provide necessary resources, including counseling and tutoring, to maintain high cohort graduation rates.

Bob Thompson has a message for the scholarship students: “Even though you may not have a lot of money, you can help others, by a smile, a kind word, or listening when a friend is having a problem. Do what you can and, someday, I hope you'll look back and say, ‘Being helped and helping others changed my life.'"

ABOUT THE THOMPSONS (courtesy of BGSU)

Bob Thompson was born in 1932 on a small farm in Jonesville, Michigan, and graduated from Jonesville High School in 1950. He attended Bowling Green State University on a football scholarship and earned his teaching degree in 1955.

Ellen (Bowen) Thompson was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1954 with a teaching degree. She taught at elementary schools in both Michigan and Ohio.

Bob and Ellen (Bowen) Thompson met as students at Bowling Green State University. The college sweethearts married in 1955 and will celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary this year. They moved to Michigan to take teaching positions in Detroit. Ellen began her career as an elementary school teacher, while Bob taught junior high industrial arts for a short time. He then served in the US Air Force flying F-86 jet fighters from 1956 to 1959.

The business success of the Thompsons began with $3,500 in savings from Ellen’s teaching position that Bob and Ellen, along with Thompson's uncle, Wilford McCully, used to start the Thompson-McCully Co., a contract road paving company, in 1959.