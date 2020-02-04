TIFFIN, Ohio — A housing development in the city of Tiffin will soon be doubling its capacity, and city officials explain this announcement is vital to the city's economy.

The developers NRP group has announced they have closed on phase two of their Tiffin Pointe housing development off of Market Street.

In 2018 they completed the $9.1 million phase 1, which added 52 two, three, and four-bedroom town homes to the area.

Phase twowill be adding an additional 60 units.

According to Mayor Aaron Montz, establishing more housing within the city is a major priority for economic development as they have added nearly 1,500 new jobs to the area but have not been able to add additional housing to bring those potential workers to the city.

"We need folks to relocate here, or at least to be willing to make the commute for the jobs. There are a great amount of jobs available, especially in the manufacturing sector, that we need individuals to fill," said Montz.

That phase two construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

